2nd man arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A second man has been charged with armed robbery and kidnapping related to an October 14 incident in Myrtle Beach, according to a Horry County Police incident report.

Akiem Cooper, 27, was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in the incident. Kenneth McDowell, 30, was arrested on October 14 and was also charged with armed robbery and kidnapping, among other drug charges.

Officers responded to Palmetto Pointe and Stonebridge Intersection on October 14 at approximately 6:05 p.m. in regards to an armed robbery. McDowell and Cooper allegedly forced the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint before forcing him to hand over a brown Louis Vuitton wallet, $40 and an iPhone.

Police located the vehicle on 606 Reef Road. McDowell was arrested on scene; Cooper fled on foot, according to the incident report.

Cooper is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

