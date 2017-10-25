Accident with injuries on Hwy. 22 causing delays

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An accident with injuries on Highway 22 near Highway 905 is causing significant delays, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and multiple viewers.

The accident was reported at 7:47 a.m.; SCHP reports it happened at mile marker 13 eastbound. The SC Department of Transportation is reporting congestion and slowed traffic between two miles east of US 701-Broad Street and 1.6 miles west of the South Carolina 19 overpass.

Multiple viewers on Facebook reported significant backups on SC-22.

