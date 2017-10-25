Vehicle collision causing traffic delays on Irby Street in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A motor vehicle accident in Florence has left at least one person injured. The collision occured on Irby Street near Wal-Mart, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A WMBF viewer tells us there is significant traffic as a result of the incident.

Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.