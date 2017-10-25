Man's car stolen while inside Dollar General

A man’s car was stolen while he was inside the Dollar General at 3546 North Gate Road Monday afternoon, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.
The victim stated that he left the vehicle near the entrance of the store with the doors unlocked and the keys in the ignition. After being inside the Dollar General for several minutes, the victim discovered the car was gone.More >>
All five candidates for the upcoming Myrtle Beach mayoral election told viewers why they should become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach in WMBF News’ Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Tuesday night. Brenda Bethune, Ed Carey, Mark McBride, John Rhodes and C.D. Rozsa talked a number of issues in the debate.More >>
The Department of Health and Environmental Control has scheduled public hearings for beach setbacks, according to a press release. DHEC is required by law to establish and review two lines of beachfront jurisdiction once every seven to ten years. The lines guide beachfront development and support beachfront management goals.More >>
Highway 17 Bypass northbound is closed following an accident near Lauderdale Boulevard. WMBF News has a crew on scene, and the accident appears to have involved a motorcycle.More >>
Voters in Horry County have selected Tim McGinnis in the Republican primary for the District 56 seat at the South Carolina House of Representatives. He is the presumed candidate-elect for the seat, given that there are no Democrats running.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>
