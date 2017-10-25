Man's car stolen while inside Dollar General - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man's car stolen while inside Dollar General

By Nick Doria, Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man’s car was stolen while he was inside the Dollar General at 3546 North Gate Road Monday afternoon, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

The victim stated that he left the vehicle near the entrance of the store with the doors unlocked and the keys in the ignition. After being inside the Dollar General for several minutes, the victim discovered the car was gone.

The victim did not see who took the vehicle; surveillance cameras did not have a view of the parking lot, the press release states.

The vehicle is described as a 2006 burgundy Buick LaCrosse.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact MBPD at 843-918-1300.

