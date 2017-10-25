City officials work to enhance history of Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – If you live or frequently travel to the city of Conway, you could soon see some enhancements to the downtown area and surrounding roads.

City officials discussed last week how money would be spent on certain projects that will add and enhance the history of the city of Conway, according to Interim City Administrator Adam Emrick.

Emrick said city council set aside money in this year's budget to allot for these projects.

Visitors could see improvements to the downtown area as soon as Christmas. Emrick said the city is looking to add things like overhead string lights to alleyways and brick pavers on the ground. Officials say they also want to add improvements to the downtown park and improve some parking services as well. These are all updates that will not change the look of downtown, but just enhance the historical integrity of what the city already has.

The city is also looking to make safety adjustments and improvements to Highway 378. Emrick said Highway 378 Is a heavily-traveled road, but over time hasn’t been a very welcoming entryway to the city. So, the city is working to add safer crosswalks, trees to soften the edges of the road, make it more pedestrian-friendly, and even add some gateway signage to portray a more welcoming appearance when entering the city.

“We’ve got a great city with a great number of amenities. If you can’t find them, it doesn’t do any good,” said Emrick, “So, one of the things we’re looking at doing is implementing a wayfinding signage plan.”

This plan will be uniform throughout the city and help visitors find things like the recreation center, the public safety building, and the courthouse.

The projects have not yet been voted on, but Emrick said in the coming weeks the city is looking to bring these projects before city council to vote on them.

If the projects pass, the city is hoping to have the overhead lighting up before Christmas to add to the holiday display and enhance the downtown area, all at the same time.

“We’re certainly not holding any one back to be able to favor another one. We want as much improvement to downtown as quickly as possible. If we don’t grow, we get set behind and we don’t want that,” said Emrick, “We want to make sure things keep getting better.”

The city also applied for a grant from the state to fund downtown enhancements, but have not yet found out if they will be funded that grant.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.