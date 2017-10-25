DHEC schedules public hearings for beach setbacks

The Department of Health and Environmental Control has scheduled public hearings for beach setbacks, according to a press release. DHEC is required by law to establish and review two lines of beachfront jurisdiction once every seven to ten years. The lines guide beachfront development and support beachfront management goals.More >>
The Department of Health and Environmental Control has scheduled public hearings for beach setbacks, according to a press release. DHEC is required by law to establish and review two lines of beachfront jurisdiction once every seven to ten years. The lines guide beachfront development and support beachfront management goals.More >>
Highway 17 Bypass northbound is closed following an accident near Lauderdale Boulevard. WMBF News has a crew on scene, and the accident appears to have involved a motorcycle.More >>
Highway 17 Bypass northbound is closed following an accident near Lauderdale Boulevard. WMBF News has a crew on scene, and the accident appears to have involved a motorcycle.More >>
Voters in Horry County have selected Tim McGinnis in the Republican primary for the District 56 seat at the South Carolina House of Representatives. He is the presumed candidate-elect for the seat, given that there are no Democrats running.More >>
Voters in Horry County have selected Tim McGinnis in the Republican primary for the District 56 seat at the South Carolina House of Representatives. He is the presumed candidate-elect for the seat, given that there are no Democrats running.More >>
Every day, a potentially hazardous situation awaits. Chemicals, solvents, even cleaning supplies act as possible triggers. "When you're talking about a hazmat situation, you may not think of anything that you have inside your home," said Brooke Holden with Emergency Management. "The key to is the amount of those materials."More >>
Every day, a potentially hazardous situation awaits. Chemicals, solvents, even cleaning supplies act as possible triggers. "When you're talking about a hazmat situation, you may not think of anything that you have inside your home," said Brooke Holden with Emergency Management. "The key to is the amount of those materials."More >>
WMBF hosted a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The one-hour debate was televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following the televised debate, WMBF News hosted a one-hour online segment with candidate interviews and commentary.More >>
WMBF hosted a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The one-hour debate was televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following the televised debate, WMBF News hosted a one-hour online segment with candidate interviews and commentary.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>