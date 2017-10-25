DHEC schedules public hearings for beach setbacks - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

DHEC schedules public hearings for beach setbacks

By Nick Doria, Producer
The Department of Health and Environmental Control has scheduled public hearings for beach setbacks, according to a press release. DHEC is required by law to establish and review two lines of beachfront jurisdiction once every seven to ten years.

The lines guide beachfront development and support beachfront management goals.

To view the proposed new lines in detail, click here.

