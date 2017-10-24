Highway 17 Bypass northbound reopens hours after crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Highway 17 Bypass northbound was closed for hours after a crash Tuesday night near Lauderdale Boulevard, just past the Farrow Parkway exit.

A WMBF News photographer responded to the scene around 10 p.m. and reported it appeared to involve a motorcycle.

The highway remained blocked into Wednesday morning, but it was reopened by 1 a.m.

At this time there is no information on any injuries or the cause of the crash.

