Highway 17 Bypass northbound closed following traffic accident - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

Highway 17 Bypass northbound closed following traffic accident

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Jerel Palmer) (Source: Jerel Palmer)
(Source: Jerel Palmer) (Source: Jerel Palmer)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Highway 17 Bypass northbound is closed following an accident near Lauderdale Boulevard, just past the Farrow Parkway exit.

WMBF News has a crew on scene, and the accident appears to have involved a motorcycle. Avoid the area if possible. 

Check back here for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Highway 17 Bypass northbound closed following traffic accident

    Highway 17 Bypass northbound closed following traffic accident

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-10-25 02:07:23 GMT
    (Source: Jerel Palmer)(Source: Jerel Palmer)

    Highway 17 Bypass northbound is closed following an accident near Lauderdale Boulevard. WMBF News has a crew on scene, and the accident appears to have involved a motorcycle.  

    More >>

    Highway 17 Bypass northbound is closed following an accident near Lauderdale Boulevard. WMBF News has a crew on scene, and the accident appears to have involved a motorcycle.  

    More >>

  • Horry County Emergency Responders discuss hazmat planning

    Horry County Emergency Responders discuss hazmat planning

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-10-25 01:13:21 GMT
    Source: Horry County Emergency Management Facebook pageSource: Horry County Emergency Management Facebook page

    Every day, a potentially hazardous situation awaits. Chemicals, solvents, even cleaning supplies act as possible triggers. "When you're talking about a hazmat situation, you may not think of anything that you have inside your home," said Brooke Holden with Emergency Management. "The key to is the amount of those materials." 

    More >>

    Every day, a potentially hazardous situation awaits. Chemicals, solvents, even cleaning supplies act as possible triggers. "When you're talking about a hazmat situation, you may not think of anything that you have inside your home," said Brooke Holden with Emergency Management. "The key to is the amount of those materials." 

    More >>

  • WATCH: The Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate hosted by WMBF News

    WATCH: The Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate hosted by WMBF News

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-10-25 00:53:07 GMT
    The debate will be held on October 24 and 7 p.m. (Source: WMBF News)The debate will be held on October 24 and 7 p.m. (Source: WMBF News)

    WMBF hosted a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The one-hour debate was televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following the televised debate, WMBF News hosted a one-hour online segment with candidate interviews and commentary.

    More >>

    WMBF hosted a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The one-hour debate was televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following the televised debate, WMBF News hosted a one-hour online segment with candidate interviews and commentary.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly