Highway 17 Bypass northbound closed following traffic accident

Highway 17 Bypass northbound is closed following an accident near Lauderdale Boulevard. WMBF News has a crew on scene, and the accident appears to have involved a motorcycle.More >>
Highway 17 Bypass northbound is closed following an accident near Lauderdale Boulevard. WMBF News has a crew on scene, and the accident appears to have involved a motorcycle.More >>
Every day, a potentially hazardous situation awaits. Chemicals, solvents, even cleaning supplies act as possible triggers. "When you're talking about a hazmat situation, you may not think of anything that you have inside your home," said Brooke Holden with Emergency Management. "The key to is the amount of those materials."More >>
Every day, a potentially hazardous situation awaits. Chemicals, solvents, even cleaning supplies act as possible triggers. "When you're talking about a hazmat situation, you may not think of anything that you have inside your home," said Brooke Holden with Emergency Management. "The key to is the amount of those materials."More >>
WMBF hosted a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The one-hour debate was televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following the televised debate, WMBF News hosted a one-hour online segment with candidate interviews and commentary.More >>
WMBF hosted a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The one-hour debate was televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following the televised debate, WMBF News hosted a one-hour online segment with candidate interviews and commentary.More >>
Voters in Horry County have selected Tim McGinnis in the Republican primary for the District 56 seat at the South Carolina House of Representatives. He is the presumed candidate-elect for the seat, given that there are no Democrats running.More >>
Voters in Horry County have selected Tim McGinnis in the Republican primary for the District 56 seat at the South Carolina House of Representatives. He is the presumed candidate-elect for the seat, given that there are no Democrats running.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach is taking responsibility for removing political campaign signs from private property along North King’s Highway. It happened Monday morning when city code enforcement staff were removing signs placed on the right of way, but later found out the land was privately owned, so the staff returned the signs.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach is taking responsibility for removing political campaign signs from private property along North King’s Highway. It happened Monday morning when city code enforcement staff were removing signs placed on the right of way, but later found out the land was privately owned, so the staff returned the signs.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.More >>
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>