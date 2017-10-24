Tim McGinnis wins election for District 56 seat in SC House - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Tim McGinnis wins election for District 56 seat in SC House

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Tim McGinnis (Source: Facebook) Tim McGinnis (Source: Facebook)
Dwyer Scott (Source: Facebook) Dwyer Scott (Source: Facebook)
Adam Miller(Source: Facebook) Adam Miller(Source: Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Voters in Horry County have selected Tim McGinnis in the Republican primary for the District 56 seat at the South Carolina House of Representatives. He is the presumed candidate-elect for the seat, given that there are no Democrats running.

Tim McGinnis, Adam Miller, and Dwyer Scott were in the running in the special election to take the place of Republican Mike Ryhal, who resigned in August.

McGinnis received 1162 votes, or 66.4 percent of the total votes cast, according to the unofficial and uncertified election results from the county. Miller received 36 votes, or 2 percent. Dwyer Scott received 550 votes, 31.4 percent. The results will be certified by the county election commission later this week.

The winner of this election will run unopposed in the January 2 special election, since no Democrats filed.

Over 200 voters hit the polls at Carolina Forest High School today, and around 130 went to Carolina Forest Elementary School.

District 56 spans from Carolina Forest into Conway.

