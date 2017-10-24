Horry County Emergency Responders discuss hazmat planning

Conway, SC (WMBF) - Every day, a potentially hazardous situation awaits. Chemicals, solvents, even cleaning supplies act as possible triggers.

"When you're talking about a hazmat situation, you may not think of anything that you have inside your home," said Brooke Holden with Emergency Management. "The key is the amount of those materials."

Agencies such as the Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division used the blackout in Puerto Rico as an example of something to be prepared for in the event it were to happen in the mainland.

"South Carolina is the first state that's ever approached them and said we'd like to participate," said a representative of the S.C.E.M.D. "We feel like if that really happened, it would be all kinds of consequences that the EMD would have to respond to."

An update was given from a local medical facility as well. The Grand Strand Medical Center has a representative on the Pee Dee Regional Healthcare Coalition. The hospital received a 270 thousand dollar federal grant for bleeding control kits for public schools in the region.

"If it meets the grand requirements of something that effects the entire region, and it's healthcare related, we can write it to make it work," said a representative of the Grand Strand Medical Center. "-hundred-seventy thousand dollars should buy a lot of kits."

All parts of a plan emergency managers hope will pay off as a whole in the event of an emergency.

Training instructors in "Stop the Bleed" and educational sessions will be held throughout the region through a collaboration between the Pee Dee healthcare coalition and the Pee Dee Regional Trauma Advisory Council.

The LEPC will meet again in about five months - in mid-April 2018.

WMBF Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.