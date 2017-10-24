FIRST ALERT: Chance of tropical development in the Caribbean

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The National Hurricane center is watching an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean for possible tropical development.

The National Hurricane Center has given a cluster of persistent thunderstorms in the northern Caribbean Sea a 50 percent chance of tropical development over the next 5 days.

The area of thunderstorms will likely just drift around the next few days and may begin to slowly move north by the end of the week and into the weekend.

While some tropical development is possible, no current forecast models indicate the development of a strong system.

It's not unheard of to have tropical development in the Caribbean this time of year. Hurricane season officially runs through November 30th.