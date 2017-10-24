Rosters announced for 2017 North South football game

COLUMBIA, SC - Coaches for the 2017 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl met today in Columbia to select the 88 players who will make up this year’s roster for the all-star football game. Coaches reviewed nearly 400 nominations to come up with the final roster—44 players on the South squad and 44 players on the North.

North Team Roster:

2 RB Amir Abrams 5'9 185 Newberry 3 WR Monoletto Rapley 5'7 170 Abbeville 4 QB Colton Bailey 5'10 160 Chapman 5 ATH Ryan Heriot 5'11 170 Fort Mill 6 WR Steven Gilmore, Jr. 5'11 155 South Pointe 8 WR Trey Gray 5'10 190 Wren 10 RB DJ Twitty 6'0 205 Chapman 11 DB Bryce Jackson 6'0 175 Abbeville 12 QB Jordan Morgan 5'10 185 Eastside 14 DB BJ Davis 6'2 195 South Pointe 15 DB Jacob Harris 6'2 190 Greer 17 WR Zion Walker 6'6 185 York 20 LB Reggie Anderson 6'2 230 Spartanburg 21 LB Demond Johnson 5'9 160 Saluda 22 DB DeJuan Bell 5'9 165 North Augusta 23 DB Tylei Morrison 5'11 200 TL Hanna 24 LB Graham Derrick 5'10 205 Boiling Springs 32 DB AJ Rogers 6'1 175 Byrnes 36 DB Dermonti Romey 6'0 175 Westwood 38 DB Von Ramsey 5'10 175 Greenwood 50 LB Jeblonski Green 6'1 230 Lamar 51 DL Naszir Mallory 6'3 220 Cheraw 52 DL Austin Daniel 6'0 270 Belton Honea Path 54 OL Jackson Nash 6'1 250 Mauldin 56 LB Isaiah McCullough 6'0 200 Woodmont 59 LB Garrett Sayegh 5'8 195 Hillcrest 60 OL Dylan Brock 6'3 270 Boiling Springs 62 OL Kody Varn 6'4 250 Clinton 63 OL Dashun Tate 5'11 260 Gaffney 64 DL Dawon Joyner 6'2 275 Blackville-Hilda 70 OL Cameron Thomason 6'2 270 Greenville 72 OL Quashon Greenlee 6'2 265 TL Hanna 74 DL Omar Foster 6'0 270 Byrnes 75 DL Jacob Stone 6'1 235 Palmetto 76 OL Dylan Threadgill 6'3 290 Broome 78 OL Kevius Barnes 6'3 300 Lancaster 80 WR Damyjai Foster 5'10 175 Spartanburg 81 WR Jordan Starkes 6'0 185 Northwestern 82 WR John Erby 5'10 175 Chester 84 K/P Cliff Gandis 6'1 195 Christ Church 88 WR Bryson Glenn 6'2 215 Dixie 92 DL Chance Miller 6'1 260 Northwestern 98 DL Jalen Belton 6'0 280 Dorman 99 DL Dalton McKittrick 6'4 260 Andrew Jackson

South Team Roster