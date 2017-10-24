Rosters announced for 2017 North South football game - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Rosters announced for 2017 North South football game

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
2017 North-South game will be played on Saturday, December 9th.

COLUMBIA, SC - Coaches for the 2017 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl met today in Columbia to select the 88 players who will make up this year’s roster for the all-star football game.  Coaches reviewed nearly 400 nominations to come up with the final roster—44 players on the South squad and 44 players on the North.

North Team Roster:

2 RB Amir Abrams 5'9 185 Newberry
3 WR Monoletto Rapley 5'7 170 Abbeville
4 QB Colton Bailey 5'10 160 Chapman
5 ATH Ryan Heriot 5'11 170 Fort Mill
6 WR Steven Gilmore, Jr.  5'11 155 South Pointe
8 WR Trey Gray 5'10 190 Wren
10 RB DJ Twitty 6'0 205 Chapman
11 DB Bryce Jackson 6'0 175 Abbeville
12 QB Jordan Morgan 5'10 185 Eastside
14 DB BJ Davis 6'2 195 South Pointe
15 DB Jacob Harris  6'2 190 Greer
17 WR Zion Walker 6'6 185 York
20 LB Reggie Anderson 6'2 230 Spartanburg
21 LB Demond Johnson 5'9 160 Saluda
22 DB DeJuan Bell 5'9 165 North Augusta
23 DB Tylei Morrison 5'11 200 TL Hanna
24 LB Graham Derrick 5'10 205 Boiling Springs
32 DB AJ Rogers 6'1 175 Byrnes
36 DB Dermonti Romey 6'0 175 Westwood
38 DB Von Ramsey 5'10 175 Greenwood
50 LB Jeblonski Green 6'1 230 Lamar
51 DL Naszir Mallory 6'3 220 Cheraw
52 DL Austin Daniel 6'0 270 Belton Honea Path
54 OL Jackson Nash 6'1 250 Mauldin
56 LB Isaiah McCullough 6'0 200 Woodmont
59 LB Garrett Sayegh 5'8 195 Hillcrest
60 OL Dylan Brock 6'3 270 Boiling Springs
62 OL Kody Varn  6'4 250 Clinton
63 OL Dashun Tate 5'11 260 Gaffney
64 DL Dawon Joyner 6'2 275 Blackville-Hilda
70 OL Cameron Thomason 6'2 270 Greenville
72 OL Quashon Greenlee 6'2 265 TL Hanna
74 DL Omar Foster 6'0 270 Byrnes
75 DL Jacob Stone 6'1 235 Palmetto
76 OL Dylan Threadgill 6'3 290 Broome
78 OL Kevius Barnes 6'3 300 Lancaster
80 WR Damyjai Foster 5'10 175 Spartanburg
81 WR Jordan Starkes 6'0 185 Northwestern
82 WR  John Erby 5'10 175 Chester
84 K/P Cliff Gandis 6'1 195 Christ Church
88 WR Bryson Glenn 6'2 215 Dixie 
92 DL Chance Miller 6'1 260 Northwestern
98 DL Jalen Belton 6'0 280 Dorman
99 DL Dalton McKittrick 6'4 260 Andrew Jackson

 

South Team Roster

14 LB Nick Hughes 5'11 225 Bamberg Ehrhardt
3 QB Corey Fields 5'10 172 Baptist Hill
24 RB Mykal Lee 6'2 235 Barnwell
38 K Taete McMurry 6'0 180 Berkeley
92 DL Blake Jenkins-Williams 6'1 230 Berkeley
58 DL Torrion Stevenson 6'1 315 Branchville
76 OL Jerrell Moore 6'3 255 Brookland-Cayce
21 RB Kris Copeland 5'8 175 Cane Bay
72 OL Tommy Schubert 6'0 260 Carolina Forest
36 DB DiJon Goss 6'5 190 Carvers Bay
60 DL Emmanuel Tatum 6'1 285 Carvers Bay
6 DB Tylik Canty 6'2 180 CE Murray
81 WR Xzavion Gordon 6'0 180 Chapin
9 QB Craig Grant, Jr. 6'3 230 Colleton County
52 LB Jaylen Moody 6'1 219 Conway
64 OL Lucas Partin 6'4 260 Conway
23 DB Sheddrick Ervin 5'10 170 Crestwood
32 DB Jallian Williams 5'11 185 Dillon
70 OL Dawson Dove 5'11 250 Dillon 
5 RB Jay Washington 5'10 218 Dreher
12 DB Alex Smith 6'0 200 Dutch Fork
62 DL Quincy Fredrick 6'2 270 Edisto
88 WR Kobe Perry 6'3 210 Edisto
8 DB Deangelo Knight 6'2 216 Ft. Dorchester
67 DL James Middleton 6'5 286 Ft. Dorchester
54 OL Erikson Abney 6'2 275 Gilbert
2 RB Quincy Mitchell 5'10 174 Hanahan
59 L Micah Bryant 6'2 205 Hemingway
82 DL Dalyon Guess  6'1 240 Irmo
11 WR Kendall Moultrie 6'0 180 Latta 
10 WR Tevaughn Higgins 6'2 215 Lower Richland
15 LB  Malich Jacobs 6'2 225 Lower Richland
74 OL Malik Harkness 6'5 280 Lugoff Elgin
20 LB Joey McCray 5'9 235 Marlboro County
78 OL Noah Henderson 6'5 288 Marlboro County
4 RB Kered Class 5'8 149 North Myrtle Beach
50 DL Kwame Livingston 6'1 226 North Myrtle Beach
17 DB Keondre Tappin 6'0 180 Scott's Branch
51 LB KeAndre Jones 6'1 230 Spring Valley
22 DB Kendell Brooks 6'2 198 Swansea
56 OL Trey Phoenix 6'0 235 Wade Hampton
80 WR Keon Clary 6'3 185 White Knoll
84 TE/LS Jon Eric Kirkland 6'5 212 White Knoll
63 DL Ronald Summers 6'1 230 Woodland

