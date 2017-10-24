Pittsburgh murder suspect Matthew Darby pleads guilty to Myrtle - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Pittsburgh murder suspect Matthew Darby pleads guilty to Myrtle Beach charges

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Matthew Darby's booking photo from his transfer to J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway. (Source: JRLDC) Matthew Darby's booking photo from his transfer to J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway. (Source: JRLDC)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Matthew Darby, the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Pittsburgh plead guilty to his Myrtle Beach charges today, according to court officer.

Darby, 21, was arrested in Myrtle Beach earlier this month after a woman called police to say a man was tampering with her residence. It was during that investigation that officers discovered he was wanted for the murder of 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student Alina Sheykhet. The medical examiner said Sheykhet suffered injuries described as "sharp/blunt trauma of the head."

Darby plead guilty to charges of loitering and filing false information. Darby has been sentenced to time served. 

Darby is expected to be extradited to Pennsylvania once the extradition process is complete. 

More information on Darby's arrest can be found here:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.

