Police searching for Marlboro County man missing since October 9

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 53-year-old Raymond Thomas, according to a news release.

Thomas has been missing since October 9. He stands at 5’11”, 230 pounds. Thomas was last seen wearing a black and red hat, a white t-shirt, and black sweat pants.

If you have any information, please call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at (843)479-5605.

