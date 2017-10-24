Police searching for Marlboro County man missing since October 9 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police searching for Marlboro County man missing since October 9

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Raymond Thomas (Source: MCSO) Raymond Thomas (Source: MCSO)
Raymond Thomas (Source: MCSO) Raymond Thomas (Source: MCSO)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 53-year-old Raymond Thomas, according to a news release. 

Thomas has been missing since October 9. He stands at 5’11”, 230 pounds. Thomas was last seen wearing a black and red hat, a white t-shirt, and black sweat pants.

If you have any information, please call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at (843)479-5605.

