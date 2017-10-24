Horry Co. pays $185,000 in settlement with woman who accused former detective of misconduct

Three months ago, Justin Milliken never thought that he’d ever race again due to injuries sustained in a roadway crash. On Saturday night against all odds, Milliken put his helmet back on, strapped into his NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model and once again took the green flag at Myrtle Beach Speedway.More >>
Three months ago, Justin Milliken never thought that he’d ever race again due to injuries sustained in a roadway crash. On Saturday night against all odds, Milliken put his helmet back on, strapped into his NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model and once again took the green flag at Myrtle Beach Speedway.More >>
Coaches for the 2017 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl met today in Columbia to select the 88 players who will make up this year’s roster for the all-star football game..More >>
Coaches for the 2017 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl met today in Columbia to select the 88 players who will make up this year’s roster for the all-star football game..More >>
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 53-year-old Raymond Thomas, according to a news release. Thomas has been missing since October 9. He stands at 5’11”, 230 pounds. Thomas was last seen wearing a black and red hat, a white t-shirt, and black sweat pants. If you have any information, please call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at (843)479-5605.More >>
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 53-year-old Raymond Thomas, according to a news release. Thomas has been missing since October 9. He stands at 5’11”, 230 pounds. Thomas was last seen wearing a black and red hat, a white t-shirt, and black sweat pants. If you have any information, please call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at (843)479-5605.More >>
An EF1 tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, causing significant damage to trees and a building, according to the National Weather Service. The service’s storm survey team found tornado damage to dozens of trees and a building between Inman Circle and the Waccamaw River east of Conway, off Old Reaves Ferry Road.More >>
An EF1 tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, causing significant damage to trees and a building, according to the National Weather Service. The service’s storm survey team found tornado damage to dozens of trees and a building between Inman Circle and the Waccamaw River east of Conway, off Old Reaves Ferry Road.More >>
The Myrtle Beach City Council received an update on the proposed development on the oceanfront side of 21st Avenue North, at the Breakers Resort.More >>
The Myrtle Beach City Council received an update on the proposed development on the oceanfront side of 21st Avenue North, at the Breakers Resort.More >>
Robert Guillaume, singer and Emmy winner in 'Soap' and 'Benson' dies at age 89 in Los Angeles.More >>
Robert Guillaume, singer and Emmy winner in 'Soap' and 'Benson' dies at age 89 in Los Angeles.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.More >>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>