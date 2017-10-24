Horry Co. pays $185,000 in settlement with woman who accused former detective of misconduct

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County paid $185,000 in a settlement with a woman who filed a lawsuit against former Horry County Police detective Troy Allen Large last year, newly-obtained documents reveal.

A receipt from the Office of the Treasurer of South Carolina shows a payment of $185,000 to the attorneys for the woman, who has been identified only as “Jane Doe 2” to protect her identity. This woman filed the third lawsuit filed against Large, who is accused of misconduct on the job. It ended with a settlement in July of this year. The receipt shows the funds came from the State of South Carolina Treasury, specifically, from the State Fiscal Accountability Authority.

The settlement agreement, dated September 7 of this year, states that Horry County and Horry County Police will pay the full amount of the settlement. It states that Large and Jane Doe 2 relinquish any and all counterclaims, potential claims or lawsuits against each other. It states that Jane Doe 2 agrees to dismiss with prejudice the lawsuit, and releases all parties named in the suit from any claims or damages.

According to an order of dismissal filed on Monday, July 24, counsel for all parties in the case of “Jane Doe 2” advised the action has been settled.

The settlement comes more than a year since the lawsuit was initially filed, in May 2016. The plaintiff alleged that she contacted the Horry County Police Department in May 2015 to report that she was raped.

Large then reportedly contacted her days later to say they would meet. The former detective allegedly called her beautiful and said he could understand how the suspect couldn’t resist himself. Ultimately, the case was determined to be unfounded.

The lawsuit further alleges that Large offered to assist Jane Doe 2 with getting custody of her children and moving her into a condo. In exchange, he allegedly demanded she engage in a nude catfight, which the plaintiff resisted.

This is the third of the “Jane Doe” lawsuits filed against Large and/or the HCPD to be settled this year. In all, six have been filed.

In May, the case involving “Jane Doe 5” reached a settlement. It was preceded by settlement of the “Jane Doe 1” case in January.

