Accident on Waccamaw River Bridge on U.S. 501 causing traffic delays in both directions

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police Officers are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Waccamaw River Bridge on U.S. 501, according to a news release.

One lane of traffic is currently open in each direction, however, traffic is significantly delayed.

The Conway Police Department recommends using an alternate route.

Check back with us for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All RIghts Reserved.