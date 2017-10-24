New 'imagination playground' debuts in Carolina Forest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There's a new playground for your kids to test out in Myrtle Beach.

Last Friday, the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand announced the KABOOM! Imagination Playground. It was awarded the new transportable play system by the new CARMAX opening up in the Carolina Forest area.

The playground allows children to build huge play sets on site anywhere indoors or outdoors.

"We're so excited to be able to do something for the children here in the Myrtle Beach area that don't have playspaces that are as close to where they live as possible,” said Larry Williams, the general manager of the Myrtle Beach CARMAX. “So it's a great opportunity for us to give back today and give them a great place to play.”

The idea of the playset is to bring creative play back into the lives of children who seem so drawn to screen time activities.

