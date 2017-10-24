Woman finds human bones while walking near old cemetery in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman discovered a skull and several other human bones while walking with a friend near an old cemetery in the Aynor area Saturday night.

Horry County Police responded to the woman’s residence at about 9:30 p.m. and spoke to her; she was “visibly shaken,” according to the police report. They followed her to a field next to an old cemetery off Gum Street in Aynor, and saw the remains.

The woman told police that she was walking with a friend in an area where she and her late husband used to hang out. The area is now an overgrown field, but it used to be open, she said. While walking through the field, they came upon a skull that she believed to be human. She moved some of the dirt around the skull with what she thought was a stick, but was later determined to be a human bone. That’s when she got scared and called police.

The officer looked at the bones, and reported they consisted of a human skull, pelvis, arm and leg bones. Another officer confirmed they were human. They were then photographed and collected.

Next to the field there is an old cemetery where a fresh pile of dirt was located, along with another bone: a small piece of spinal cord, the report states. There were also what appeared to be remnants of an old casket and railing.

The police report states that there were several new graves which had been put in.

“It appeared as though the cemetery was expanding and may have dug the bones up from a previously shallow or possibly unmarked grave,” the report states. “It is unclear at this time whether it was done intentionally or accidentally by the owner. There were heavy equipment tracks leading to and from the dirt pile and where the remains were located across the street.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.