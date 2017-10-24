City council talks proposed work to make 21st Avenue North, Ocean Blvd. a welcoming vista

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council received an update on the proposed development on the oceanfront side of 21st Avenue North, at the Breakers Resort.

During their Tuesday morning workshop ahead of the regular city council meeting, the council members heard from planning director Carol Coleman about the work. It was described in the meeting agenda as a complete rebranding of 21st Avenue North.

The $100 million investment would net an increase of 74 rooms by the end of the third phase of the work, a new check-in space, a new resort tower and a seven-story parking deck, according to Coleman.

She said the plan is to turn the area into a welcoming vista.

“The hope is that we’ll create more opportunities for the people that are staying, that are visiting,” Coleman said.

Council members will consider first reading of three ordinances in reference to the work at Tuesday afternoon's regular council meeting. It must pass two ordinances before it is official.

According to the presentation, once the second reading of the ordinances passes, construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.