Tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, NWS confirms

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An EF1 tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, causing significant damage to trees and a building, according to the National Weather Service.

The service’s storm survey team found tornado damage to dozens of trees and a building between Inman Circle and the Waccamaw River east of Conway, off Old Reaves Ferry Road.

“Based on the tree damage they’re estimating 95 mph winds which makes this an EF1 tornado,” an official with the NWS stated. The length, width and exact coordinates of the tornado will be determined by the survey team when they return.

EF1 tornadoes are the second-least severe tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with wind speeds of 86 to 110 miles per hour, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Monday night’s severe storms knocked out power to over 1,000 customers in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

