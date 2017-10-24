MB man arrested for sexually assaulting woman he met at Planet F - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MB man arrested for sexually assaulting woman he met at Planet Fitness, report says

Paul Anthony Couture (Source: Horry County Detention Center) Paul Anthony Couture (Source: Horry County Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at his residence, according to a Horry County Police incident report.

Paul Anthony Couture, 32, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree.

The victim stated that sometime between November 6 and November 8, 2016, she was sexually assaulted after meeting the suspect at Planet Fitness. The victim accepted an invitation to the suspect’s residence, but mentioned that she had no intention of having sex or pursuing a romantic relationship, the incident report states.   

The victim and suspect went to a bedroom to watch television when the suspect allegedly began making sexual advances toward her, but refused them. According to the incident report, the suspect “pinned her to the bed” and began forcing the victim to engage in sexual acts. The victim stated she told the suspect to stop several times, but laughed and “continued to force himself on her.”

The victim did not wish to report the incident initially after finding it difficult to discuss. After seeing the suspect at the Boathouse on August 13, the victim filed a report on August 16.

Couture is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, NWS confirms

    Tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, NWS confirms

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 1:01 PM EDT2017-10-24 17:01:31 GMT
    Damage caused by an EF1 tornado east of Conway Monday night. (Source: Michael Walter)Damage caused by an EF1 tornado east of Conway Monday night. (Source: Michael Walter)

    An EF1 tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, causing significant damage to trees and a building, according to the National Weather Service. The service’s storm survey team found tornado damage to dozens of trees and a building between Inman Circle and the Waccamaw River east of Conway, off Old Reaves Ferry Road.

    More >>

    An EF1 tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, causing significant damage to trees and a building, according to the National Weather Service. The service’s storm survey team found tornado damage to dozens of trees and a building between Inman Circle and the Waccamaw River east of Conway, off Old Reaves Ferry Road.

    More >>

  • MB man arrested for sexually assaulting woman he met at Planet Fitness, report says

    MB man arrested for sexually assaulting woman he met at Planet Fitness, report says

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:07:31 GMT
    Paul Anthony Couture (Source: Horry County Detention Center)Paul Anthony Couture (Source: Horry County Detention Center)

    A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at his residence, according to a Horry County Police incident report. Paul Anthony Couture, 32, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree. The victim stated that sometime between November 6 and November 8, 2016, she was sexually assaulted after meeting the suspect at Planet Fitness

    More >>

    A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at his residence, according to a Horry County Police incident report. Paul Anthony Couture, 32, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree. The victim stated that sometime between November 6 and November 8, 2016, she was sexually assaulted after meeting the suspect at Planet Fitness

    More >>

  • WMBF hosting Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Oct. 24

    WMBF hosting Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Oct. 24

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-10-24 15:00:33 GMT
    The debate will be held on October 24 and 7 p.m. (Source: WMBF News)The debate will be held on October 24 and 7 p.m. (Source: WMBF News)

    WMBF is hosting a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate on Tuesday, October 24. The one-hour debate will be televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    More >>

    WMBF is hosting a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate on Tuesday, October 24. The one-hour debate will be televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly