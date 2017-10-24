MB man arrested for sexually assaulting woman he met at Planet Fitness, report says

An EF1 tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, causing significant damage to trees and a building, according to the National Weather Service. The service’s storm survey team found tornado damage to dozens of trees and a building between Inman Circle and the Waccamaw River east of Conway, off Old Reaves Ferry Road.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at his residence, according to a Horry County Police incident report. Paul Anthony Couture, 32, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree. The victim stated that sometime between November 6 and November 8, 2016, she was sexually assaulted after meeting the suspect at Planet Fitness
WMBF is hosting a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate on Tuesday, October 24. The one-hour debate will be televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Conway Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host a "Prescription Take Back" event on October 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to a Conway PD press release. The event gives the public the opportunity to discard potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
The five candidates running for the Myrtle Beach Mayoral Election in November will be participating in the first televised debate for WMBF news at 7p.m. John Rhodes, Brenda Bethune, C.D. Rozsa, Ed Carey and Mark McBride will all be participating.
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.
