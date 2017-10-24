MB man arrested for sexually assaulting woman he met at Planet Fitness, report says

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at his residence, according to a Horry County Police incident report.

Paul Anthony Couture, 32, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree.

The victim stated that sometime between November 6 and November 8, 2016, she was sexually assaulted after meeting the suspect at Planet Fitness. The victim accepted an invitation to the suspect’s residence, but mentioned that she had no intention of having sex or pursuing a romantic relationship, the incident report states.

The victim and suspect went to a bedroom to watch television when the suspect allegedly began making sexual advances toward her, but refused them. According to the incident report, the suspect “pinned her to the bed” and began forcing the victim to engage in sexual acts. The victim stated she told the suspect to stop several times, but laughed and “continued to force himself on her.”

The victim did not wish to report the incident initially after finding it difficult to discuss. After seeing the suspect at the Boathouse on August 13, the victim filed a report on August 16.

Couture is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center.

