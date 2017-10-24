Conway PD, DEA to host 'Prescription Take Back' event - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway PD, DEA to host 'Prescription Take Back' event

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host a “Prescription Take Back” event on October 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to a Conway PD press release.

The event gives the public the opportunity to discard potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The “Prescription Take Back” event will be held at the CVS located at 707 Church Street, the press release states.

For more information, contact Sgt. McAllister with Conway PD at 843-248-1790.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • City council talks proposed work to make 21st Avenue North, Ocean Blvd. a welcoming vista

    City council talks proposed work to make 21st Avenue North, Ocean Blvd. a welcoming vista

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-10-24 17:10:02 GMT
    Source: City of Myrtle BeachSource: City of Myrtle Beach

    The Myrtle Beach City Council received an update on the proposed development on the oceanfront side of 21st Avenue North, at the Breakers Resort.

    More >>

    The Myrtle Beach City Council received an update on the proposed development on the oceanfront side of 21st Avenue North, at the Breakers Resort.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, NWS confirms

    Tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, NWS confirms

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 1:01 PM EDT2017-10-24 17:01:31 GMT
    Damage caused by an EF1 tornado east of Conway Monday night. (Source: Michael Walter)Damage caused by an EF1 tornado east of Conway Monday night. (Source: Michael Walter)

    An EF1 tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, causing significant damage to trees and a building, according to the National Weather Service. The service’s storm survey team found tornado damage to dozens of trees and a building between Inman Circle and the Waccamaw River east of Conway, off Old Reaves Ferry Road.

    More >>

    An EF1 tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, causing significant damage to trees and a building, according to the National Weather Service. The service’s storm survey team found tornado damage to dozens of trees and a building between Inman Circle and the Waccamaw River east of Conway, off Old Reaves Ferry Road.

    More >>

  • MB man arrested for sexually assaulting woman he met at Planet Fitness, report says

    MB man arrested for sexually assaulting woman he met at Planet Fitness, report says

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:07:31 GMT
    Paul Anthony Couture (Source: Horry County Detention Center)Paul Anthony Couture (Source: Horry County Detention Center)

    A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at his residence, according to a Horry County Police incident report. Paul Anthony Couture, 32, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree. The victim stated that sometime between November 6 and November 8, 2016, she was sexually assaulted after meeting the suspect at Planet Fitness

    More >>

    A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at his residence, according to a Horry County Police incident report. Paul Anthony Couture, 32, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree. The victim stated that sometime between November 6 and November 8, 2016, she was sexually assaulted after meeting the suspect at Planet Fitness

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly