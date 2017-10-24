Conway PD, DEA to host 'Prescription Take Back' event

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host a “Prescription Take Back” event on October 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to a Conway PD press release.

The event gives the public the opportunity to discard potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The “Prescription Take Back” event will be held at the CVS located at 707 Church Street, the press release states.

For more information, contact Sgt. McAllister with Conway PD at 843-248-1790.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.