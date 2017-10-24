Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate to take place on WMBF News tonight

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
WMBF is hosting a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate on Tuesday, October 24. The one-hour debate will be televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.More >>
The five candidates running for the Myrtle Beach Mayoral Election in November will be participating in the first televised debate for WMBF news at 7p.m. John Rhodes, Brenda Bethune, C.D. Rozsa, Ed Carey and Mark McBride will all be participating.More >>
Three candidates are vying for the South Carolina House of Representatives District 56 seat. WMBF Investigates looked into their eligibility after a filing form for one candidate was altered.More >>
Voters will hit the polls on Tuesday to decide the Republican State House Representative for District 56.More >>
Myrtle Beach City Council candidate Gregg Smith moved to Myrtle Beach with his family when he was 8 years old.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.More >>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.More >>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>
