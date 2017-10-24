Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate to take place on WMBF News tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The five candidates running for the Myrtle Beach Mayoral Election in November will be participating in the first televised debate on WMBF news at 7p.m.

John Rhodes, Brenda Bethune, C.D. Rozsa, Ed Carey and Mark McBride will all be participating.

John Rhodes is the incumbent and current mayor of the city of Myrtle Beach. He was elected mayor in 2005 and 2009. Rhodes was re-elected in 2013 to stay in office until January of 2018. He is the executive director of the Beach Ball Classic and has previously owned and operated different businesses in the hospitality industry in Myrtle Beach. During his term, the city has welcomed developments like The Market Common to the area and athletic complexes that have had economic impact of more than $180 million, according to his website.

Also running is businesswoman Brenda Bethune. Bethune is a native of Myrtle Beach. She is the CEO and majority owner of Better Brands Inc. and also owns BJ Investments and two bridal boutiques, according to her Facebook page. Bethune says on her page that her top priorities are public safety, business and economic development, downtown restoration and redevelopment, and listening and transparency.

C.D. Rozsa, also a candidate for this mayoral election, told WMBF news back in September that he is running to give the people of Myrtle beach a good option that “can’t be swayed by money.” On his Facebook page he writes, “It’s time to make positive changes in Myrtle Beach and focus more on residents and business owners in the city.” Rozsa said he is a supporter for those employed in the service industry. Rozsa has also written on his Facebook page that he would like to create more programs for the youth or get youth involved more and “get them socializing and being active.

Ed Carey moved to Myrtle Beach in 2006 and has served as a board member of the Children’s Recovery Center of Horry and Georgetown Counties. According to his website, over the past 30 years he has served on a number of professional organization boards as well as HOA and POA boards. Some of Carey’s objectives and improvements listed on his website include improving police and community relations, combining departments and commissions for efficiency and reduced costs and adjusting election cycles.

Mark McBride served on Myrtle Beach City Council before and served in the mayor's seat for two terms. McBride served as the mayor for eight years until John Rhodes took over in 2005. On his Facebook page, McBride writes, “We must use available tax revenues for – public safety first. The new policies would provide 100 new full-time patrol officers and 3,000 additional law enforcement officers for Memorial Day Weekend.” He said his mission is to make myrtle beach safe, create jobs and have the family beach back.

The debate will air tonight on WMBF news from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then continue online from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m. You can also tune into our WMBF news app, our mobile website, or our Facebook page.

