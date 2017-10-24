SCHP trooper in critical condition after patrol vehicle is struck from behind

The Conway Police Department has arrested a man who committed an armed robbery of the Walgreens on Church Street Sunday morning.
The Conway Police Department has arrested a man who committed an armed robbery of the Walgreens on Church Street Sunday morning.
Two men are wanted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department after allegedly stealing multiple infant outfits from a children’s boutique store at Broadway at the Beach, according to a MBPD incident report. The suspects entered Sparkles Boutique at approximately 5 p.m. Monday evening.More >>
A plan is in the works to continue making improvements to water and sewer. In 2016, WMBF News showed you concerns residents had with specific portions of the city’s water and sewer system. This past Tuesday, the city got back three construction bids detailing costs associated with the repairs.More >>
The Horry County School Board could change the rules for transferring to schools in order to avoid overcrowding. The school board met Monday and discussed the possible change.More >>
A Lynchburg man was killed Monday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Florence County.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.More >>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3' tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
The clip, posted to social media Sunday by a concerned resident, shows four people hitting and kicking a teen, then walking away with his chain.More >>
