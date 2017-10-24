SCHP trooper in critical condition after patrol vehicle is struck from behind

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper is in critical condition after his patrol vehicle was stuck from behind in Greenville County, according to a South Carolina Department of Public Safety press release.

Trooper Daniel K. Rebman’s patrol vehicle was in the emergency lane of Interstate 385 near Bridges Road when it was hit by a pick-up truck from behind at approximately 12:23 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Trooper Rebman was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

