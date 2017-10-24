SCHP trooper dies after patrol vehicle struck from behind

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was killed after his patrol vehicle was stuck from behind in Greenville County, according to a South Carolina Department of Public Safety press release.

Trooper Daniel K. Rebman’s patrol vehicle was in the emergency lane of Interstate 385 near Bridges Road when it was hit by a pick-up truck from behind at approximately 12:23 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Trooper Rebman was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he later passed away.

It is with deep regret that SCDPS announces that Gville Tpr. Daniel K. Rebman died today following a collision. pic.twitter.com/UQISVJjoqS — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) October 24, 2017

According to The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers' Association, Trooper Rebman leaves behind a wife and 3 young daughters. A Go Fund Me has been set up to support his family. Click here to donate.

“It is impossible to put into words how deeply saddened we are by the loss of one of our own in the line-of-duty today,” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith. “This is a devastating loss for Trooper Rebman’s family, our agency, the law enforcement community and the State of South Carolina. This young trooper died a hero working to protect and serve his community and state.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.