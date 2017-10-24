Two men wanted for allegedly stealing infant outfits from children's boutique store

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two men are wanted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department after allegedly stealing multiple infant outfits from a children’s boutique store at Broadway at the Beach, according to a MBPD incident report.

The suspects entered Sparkles Boutique at approximately 5 p.m. Monday evening. One man wearing a pink polo shirt reportedly distracted an employee while the other assailant wearing a gray shirt stuffed a blue infant outfit into a large bag brought into the store. Two other outfits were also stolen.

The total amount of merchandise stolen was $115.

The employee stated that she saw the suspects exit the store but was unable to pursue them as assistance was being given to another customer, the incident report states.

The suspects were last seen entering a newer model white Ford F150.

Anyone with further information on this incident is encouraged to contact MBPD at 843-918-1300.

