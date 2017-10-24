Two men wanted for allegedly stealing infant outfits from children's boutique store

Two men are wanted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department after allegedly stealing multiple infant outfits from a children’s boutique store at Broadway at the Beach, according to a MBPD incident report. The suspects entered Sparkles Boutique at approximately 5 p.m. Monday evening.More >>
The Horry County School Board could change the rules for transferring to schools in order to avoid overcrowding. The school board met Monday and discussed the possible change.More >>
A Lynchburg man was killed Monday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Florence County.More >>
Over 1,000 customers are without power across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee as strong storms move through the area.More >>
From 2002 to 2012, South Carolina's deer harvest dropped 32 percent, statistics the owner of 707 Deer Processing is blaming on one culprit - coyotes.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >>
The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
