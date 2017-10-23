HCS could change rules for transferring to avoid overcrowding

The Horry County School Board could change the rules for transferring.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County School Board could change the rules for transferring to schools in order to avoid overcrowding.

The school board met Monday and discussed the possible change.

Right now, any student can attend any school in Horry County regardless of where he or she lives; School board chairman Joe DeFeo likes that.

"I believe this district should stay school choice to whatever degree possible," DeFeo said.

This new possible rule change would make it so students can’t transfer to schools that are experiencing overcrowding. The idea is to prevent problems that come with schools that have more students than the school can handle.

DeFeo acknowledged the proposed rule change could cause problems.

“When you start doing something to solve attendance in one zone, if you apply that rule universally, you could end up affecting another one negatively,” he said. “So we have to be really careful in how we handle this."

There’s also the issue of choosing a school because of particular programs the schools offer.

“If we have a program that's available in one school, no student should be denied access to that program, in my opinion, even if that school is overcrowded,” DeFeo said. “Those are problems that I'd see we'd have to kind of overcome, and that's part of the idea of school choice, that when a program is offered somewhere, any student can take part in that program."

The school board hasn’t made a decision on this proposed rule yet, and it’s not expected to until December.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.