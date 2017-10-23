Over 1,000 customers without power across as Grand Strand, Pee Dee as severe weather moves through

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – customers are without power across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee as strong storms move through the area.

Approximately 337 customers were without power shortly before 11 p.m. in the Conway area, around Old Reaves Ferry Road.

An estimated restoration time was not given.

Information on Duke Energy Progress’ website states there are 708 customers without power in Marion County. The estimated restoration time is listed as 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.