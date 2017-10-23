Over 1,000 customers across as Grand Strand, Pee Dee lose power - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Over 1,000 customers across as Grand Strand, Pee Dee lose power during Monday's severe storms

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: Horry Electric Source: Horry Electric

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Customers were without power across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee Monday night as strong storms moved through the area.

Approximately 337 customers were without power shortly before 11 p.m. in the Conway area, around Old Reaves Ferry Road.

Information on Duke Energy Progress’ website states there are 708 customers without power in Marion County.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • City council talks proposed work to make 21st Avenue North, Ocean Blvd. a welcoming vista

    City council talks proposed work to make 21st Avenue North, Ocean Blvd. a welcoming vista

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-10-24 17:10:02 GMT
    Source: City of Myrtle BeachSource: City of Myrtle Beach

    The Myrtle Beach City Council received an update on the proposed development on the oceanfront side of 21st Avenue North, at the Breakers Resort.

    More >>

    The Myrtle Beach City Council received an update on the proposed development on the oceanfront side of 21st Avenue North, at the Breakers Resort.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, NWS confirms

    Tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, NWS confirms

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 1:01 PM EDT2017-10-24 17:01:31 GMT
    Damage caused by an EF1 tornado east of Conway Monday night. (Source: Michael Walter)Damage caused by an EF1 tornado east of Conway Monday night. (Source: Michael Walter)

    An EF1 tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, causing significant damage to trees and a building, according to the National Weather Service. The service’s storm survey team found tornado damage to dozens of trees and a building between Inman Circle and the Waccamaw River east of Conway, off Old Reaves Ferry Road.

    More >>

    An EF1 tornado touched down east of Conway Monday night, causing significant damage to trees and a building, according to the National Weather Service. The service’s storm survey team found tornado damage to dozens of trees and a building between Inman Circle and the Waccamaw River east of Conway, off Old Reaves Ferry Road.

    More >>

  • MB man arrested for sexually assaulting woman he met at Planet Fitness, report says

    MB man arrested for sexually assaulting woman he met at Planet Fitness, report says

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:07:31 GMT
    Paul Anthony Couture (Source: Horry County Detention Center)Paul Anthony Couture (Source: Horry County Detention Center)

    A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at his residence, according to a Horry County Police incident report. Paul Anthony Couture, 32, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree. The victim stated that sometime between November 6 and November 8, 2016, she was sexually assaulted after meeting the suspect at Planet Fitness

    More >>

    A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at his residence, according to a Horry County Police incident report. Paul Anthony Couture, 32, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree. The victim stated that sometime between November 6 and November 8, 2016, she was sexually assaulted after meeting the suspect at Planet Fitness

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly