One killed in single-vehicle crash in Florence County

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Lynchburg man was killed Monday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Florence County.

According to information from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, the crash happened at 5 p.m. on Ham Road in Timmonsville and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Gavino Itehua Tzompaxtle, according to von Lutcken. The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to information from the SCHP, the driver was traveling in a 2002 Ford truck when the vehicle went off the roadway and overturned.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, according to the SCHP.

