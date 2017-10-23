One injured in shooting at Florence hotel

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting that happened Monday night at a Florence area hotel.

According to Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn, law enforcement was dispatched to the Microtel Inn and Suites around 7:40 p.m. after receiving a call about the shooting.

The hotel is listed as being located on Enterprise Drive.

Nunn added the victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The case remains under investigation and no information about a suspect was immediately available.

