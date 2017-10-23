Residents will vote on District 56 State House Representative on Tuesday

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Three candidates are vying for the South Carolina House of Representatives District 56 seat. WMBF Investigates looked into their eligibility after a filing form for one candidate was altered.More >>
Voters will hit the polls on Tuesday to decide the Republican State House Representative for District 56.More >>
Myrtle Beach City Council candidate Gregg Smith moved to Myrtle Beach with his family when he was 8 years old.More >>
WMBF is hosting a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate on Tuesday, October 24. The one-hour debate will be televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.More >>
Several organizations, including WMBF News, have scheduled debates for candidates in multiple races ahead of the upcoming electionsMore >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >>
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
