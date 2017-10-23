S.C. 707 widening project almost 60 percent complete

A Lynchburg man was killed Monday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Florence County.More >>
A Lynchburg man was killed Monday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Florence County.More >>
Over 1,000 customers are without power across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee as strong storms move through the area.More >>
Over 1,000 customers are without power across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee as strong storms move through the area.More >>
From 2002 to 2012, South Carolina's deer harvest dropped 32 percent, statistics the owner of 707 Deer Processing is blaming on one culprit - coyotes.More >>
From 2002 to 2012, South Carolina's deer harvest dropped 32 percent, statistics the owner of 707 Deer Processing is blaming on one culprit - coyotes.More >>
One person was injured in a shooting that happened Monday night at a Florence area hotel.More >>
One person was injured in a shooting that happened Monday night at a Florence area hotel.More >>
Three candidates are vying for the South Carolina House of Representatives District 56 seat. WMBF Investigates looked into their eligibility after a filing form for one candidate was altered.More >>
Three candidates are vying for the South Carolina House of Representatives District 56 seat. WMBF Investigates looked into their eligibility after a filing form for one candidate was altered.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >>
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >>
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>