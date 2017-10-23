Bear spotted roaming through a Pee Dee neighborhood

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A roughly 300-pound black bear was seen roaming through a Pee Dee community Monday afternoon.

According to Johnsonville Police Chief Ron Douglas, the bear was spotted in the area of West Broadway Street in Johnsonville for about an hour before going back into the woods.

Douglas said an officer with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources came to Johnsonville to assist JPD officers with corralling the animal back into the woods.

