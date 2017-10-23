Bear euthanized after being spotted in Pee Dee neighborhood

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A roughly 300-pound black bear was seen roaming through a Pee Dee community Monday afternoon.

According to Johnsonville Police Chief Ron Douglas, the bear was spotted in the area of West Broadway Street in Johnsonville for about an hour before going back into the woods.

Douglas said an officer with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources came to Johnsonville to assist JPD officers with corralling the animal back into the woods.

Tuesday morning, Lt. Ben Byers with SCDNR said the bear was found in the same area it was seen the night before. The bear appeared to be acting lethargic and appeared to be bleeding.

SCDNR officers decided it was in the bears best interest to be euthanized. The investigation is still ongoing.

Lt. Byers says that it's best to leave bears alone. He says that bears are all over but they are nocturnal and normally don’t interact with humans.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.