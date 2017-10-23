Man dies from fall while cutting tree limb

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – A California man was killed Monday after falling while cutting a tree limb, according to Darlington County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Grimsley said the 70-year-old was on a ladder cutting the limb when something caused him to fall. He died as a result of injuries sustained in the fall, the coroner added.

The incident happened at a home on East Dargan Street, Grimsley said. He added the man was in town visiting.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

