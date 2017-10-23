Man pleads guilty to second armed robbery of a Murrells Inlet business, sentenced to 11 years

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A Marion man entered a guilty plea recently to the armed robbery of a Murrells Inlet convenience store, his second robbery conviction involving a Murrells Inlet business.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Barrett Hayes Coker, 20, pleaded guilty to armed robbery. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Previously, Coker was convicted of armed robbery of the Conway National Bank in Murrells Inlet, the release stated.

Coker’s co-defendant, Ruby Frykenbery, remains jailed at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending adjudication of her case, the release stated.

On March 29, 2016, law enforcement officers were called to the Kangaroo Service Station in Murrells Inlet for an armed robbery involving two people who wore Halloween masks and gloves, according to the press release. A witness told police he saw the suspect leave the store and followed the vehicle until the occupants shot at him.

Officers later saw the suspect’s vehicle and gave chase before the vehicle stopped at the Denny’s Restaurant parking lot where the suspects jumped from the vehicle and ran into a wooded area behind the restaurant, the release stated.

The vehicle was registered to Coker and inside of it, officers found Coker’s wallet, cellphone, keys, and money.

