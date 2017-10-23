NC farm offers rewards for information on 3 missing persons cases

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A North Carolina farm is offering rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the disappearance of three missing persons, or for their safe return.

Mountaire Farms has authorized a $5,000 reward for three missing persons cases: Eric Evans, Cynthia Jacobs, and Abby Patterson.

Anyone with information on any of these cases may contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. Evans’ investigator contact is Detective David Harrell, Jacobs’ contact is Detective Jennifer White, and Patterson’s contact is Detective David Williford.

Patterson, 20, was last seen in Lumberton on September 5, 2017. More details on her case here:

Evans, 22, was last seen on Hedge Drive in Lumberton on July 27, 2017. More details about his case here:

Cynthia Jacobs, 41, was last seen in July 2017 in the East Lumberton community, according to police. She is 5-feet-6-inches tall, 110 pounds in weight, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.