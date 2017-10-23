Jack-o'-lanterns and Halloween displays from our viewers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Halloween is just days away, so the pumpkins are out, the cobwebs are strung with care, and yards are full of skeletons, spooks, witches and and more.

Check out photos and videos of jack-o'-lanterns and Halloween displays sent in by our viewers here! Mobile site users, tap here to see the slideshow and more videos.

Send us your pictures and video: post on our Facebook page, tag @wmbfnews in a Tweet or Instagram post, email pics@wmbfnews.com, or upload them here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.