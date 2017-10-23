Bond hearing scheduled for suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of pregnant woman, unborn child

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One of three men charged in connection with the deadly shooting at Futrell Park last month that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child is due to appear before a judge for a bond hearing next Monday.

Ajay Alston, 22, faces charges of attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sale or delivery of a pistol, driving under suspension, and striking fixtures on or adjacent to the highway.

He is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 before Judge Steven John in Conway, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Alston is one of three suspects who have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting, which occurred on the night of Sunday, Sept. 23. The shooting occurred near Futrell Park, in the parking lot of Carver Street Apartments on Spivey Avenue. According to information from Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby, Jordan Pyatt, Ajay Alston and Wallace Grant were all taken into custody.

An investigation revealed that Pyatt “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately and the victim, Jadasia Monique Myers, was struck by the defendant’s gunfire,” the arrest warrant states. “The victim was transported to a local hospital for life saving medical treatment but died as a result of her injury.”

Another warrant for Pyatt states that Myers’ child was also pronounced deceased at this hospital.

A second victim's head was grazed by the shots Pyatt fired, another warrant states.

Pyatt, 21, has been charged with murder, death or bodily injury to a child in utero, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and sale or delivery of a pistol, according to online information from Myrtle Beach Police.

Alston allegedly shot a victim multiple times, and chased him while shooting him, according to arrest warrants. Alston then tacked the victim to the ground, and hit him with the butt of a handgun.

The suspect then reportedly drove off, but ran off the road and struck a school bus stop shelter and a light pole. He then fled on foot, the arrest warrants state.

Both Alston and Pyatt were identified through a photo lineup, and the entire incident was caught on surveillance video, according to the warrants.

