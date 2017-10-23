Conway police seek armed robber who stole drugs from Walgreens

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Images of the suspect and the vehicle he was seen driving. (Source: Conway Police)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is searching for a man committed an armed robbery of the Walgreens on Church Street Sunday morning.

Police responded to the Walgreens at 1601 Church Street at about 8:42 a.m. Sunday to a report of an armed robbery, according to a Conway Police news release. A man entered the store and presented a note to an employee demanding a specific type of drug. After receiving the drug, the man left the store and drove off towards Myrtle Beach on Highway 501 in a white Mercedes SUV.

Conway Police released several images of the suspect and the vehicle he was last seen driving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway Police at 843-248-1790, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

