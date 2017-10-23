Local business gets critical items to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

Local stores try to keep the stores re-stocked with basic needs.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- A Grand Strand connection to hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico is behind efforts to provide critical lifesaving items.

The owner of ShipOnSite is collecting everyday items many of us take for granted and is shipping them to the people of Puerto Rico.

Frank Espinal is the owner of the shipping store located at 8703 U.S. 17 Bypass. Both he and his wife have family members in Puerto Rico.

Espinal said infrastructure is still destroyed and it will be several months before power is fully restored to the island.

Espinal said he and he family wanted to use their business to help get essentials to people who are suffering devastation.

“Our efforts are very small in scope. The need is tremendous. They had a weakened infrastructure there. I don’t know of anywhere in the U.S. where hurricanes of that size hit at the same location within two weeks of each other; to be in the dark for four to six months is unprecedented,” Espinal said.

Since the beginning of October, the family has been collecting toiletries, baby food and formula, water and other goods.

The company has already shipped eight pallets of donations to the people of Puerto Rico. Espinal said so far, those donations have weight more than 10,000 pounds.

ShipOnSite said it has people in Puerto Rico who get the supplies and make sure they get into the hands of those in need.

Cash donations are also being taken. Funds are being handled by Carolina Credit Union.

If you plan to write a check, you are asked to make it to SC cares for PR.

While ShipOnSite is wrapping up this campaign at the end of the month, Espinal said the community has been extremely generous in helping to make sure people in Puerto Rico have what’s needed.

“It’s very humbling. We have had tremendous response. I didn’t know what to expect in doing this. The community has been very responsive, very generous. It has helped us get this off the ground and get these donations to the people who need them,” Espinal said.

