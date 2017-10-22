Local family runs marathon to raise awareness for suicide prevention

A Grand Strand connection to hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico is behind efforts to provide critical lifesaving items. The owner of ShipOnSite, is collecting everyday items many of us take for granted and is shipping them to the people of Puerto Rico.More >>
A cold front arriving Monday shakes up our quiet weather pattern, with storms and showers overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. The storms could be strong, especially at a time most of us are sleeping.
Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes Sunday for the Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon. While some ran to achieve a goal, others ran to raise awareness, like the West family, who ran for their son, David West. "We dedicated this year's run in his memory," said his father, Peter West. David West was a US marine from North Carolina. The 23-year-old committed suicide on October 21, 2014.
The Florence County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured another.According to Maj. Michael Nunn with FCSO, the shooting happened around 11:00 Saturday night on North Green Road off of Highway 341 which is in between Olanta and Lake City.
The West Florence Fire Department battled a house fire Sunday afternoon, according to Captain Anthony Fox. The call came in around 3:45 for Combray Circle. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a house with visible flames and smoke. The fire was shortly controlled. The damage to the home is limited to the car port area and in the attic. The fire has been determined to be accidental, and there were no injuries.
