Local family runs marathon to raise awareness for suicide prevention

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes Sunday for the Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon. While some ran to achieve a goal, others ran to raise awareness, like the West family, who ran for their son, David West.

“We dedicated this year’s run in his memory,” said his father, Peter West.

David West was a US marine from North Carolina. The 23-year-old committed suicide on October 21, 2014.  

 “He was amazing. He was one of those personalities that you never thought had any problems,” said his mother, Tammy West.

David’s parents along with his sister and other family and friends participated in the races this weekend to raise money, and awareness.

 “We reached out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. As of Friday when we got here we raised a little over 3,000,” said Peter West.

 “We just want the conversation to get started that there’s other options out there besides taking your life,” said Tammy West.

David was one of 273 military members who committed suicide in 2014, that’s according to reports from the Pentagon. According to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the US.

“We recognize that if people just talk to each other and listen to each other and just reach out. And don’t be afraid to stick your nose in someone else’s business sometimes. You might be surprised at what you prevent from taking place,” said Peter West.

If you would like to donate to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in David’s honor click here.

