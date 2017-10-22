West Florence Fire Department battled house fire Sunday afternoon

WEST FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The West Florence Fire Department battled a house fire Sunday afternoon, according to Captain Anthony Fox.

The call came in around 3:45 for Combray Circle. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a house with visible flames and smoke.

The fire was shortly controlled. The damage to the home is limited to the car port area and in the attic.

The fire has been determined to be accidental, and there were no injuries.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.