FIRST ALERT: Update on severe weather risk this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Isolated severe storms and the risk of a tornado or two continues this evening into the overnight hours tonight.

A strong cold front will move through the region tonight. Ahead of the front, warm and humid weather along with strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere will support the development of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms and the possibility of a stray tornado.

The greatest risk of severe storms will exist between 6 pm and midnight tonight. The risk will be highest across the Pee Dee between 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm this evening and highest across the Grand Strand between 9:00 pm and 12:00 am. A few storms may produce wind gusts as high as 60 to 70 mph. Enough wind shear exists in the atmosphere that a brief, fast moving tornado or two will be possible. All of the storms and the severe weather risk will push well off shore after midnight.



