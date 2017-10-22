FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Monday night

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front arriving Monday shakes up our quiet weather pattern, with storms and showers overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. The storms could be strong, especially at a time most of us are sleeping.

TIME LINE: Monday 10PM to Tuesday 2AM - Most of Monday morning will be dry, with only scattered showers through the afternoon. It won't be until close to 8PM that the front reaches the western portions of the Pee Dee including Hartsville, Bennettsville and Darlington.

The storms quickly continue east, reaching Marion and Horry counties shortly before midnight early Tuesday morning. The line of storms moves fast, and is expected to clear the area before 2AM Tuesday morning.

IMPACTS: The main impacts from the overnight storms is the gusty winds of upwards of 45 MPH. Lightning is also likely, with brief periods of heavy rain. While the overall severe risk is low, there is still a small chance of a brief, isolated tornado.

With this small tornado chance being at a time when most of us are asleep, make sure you have the settings on your WMBF First Alert Weather App to alert you to any warnings overnight.

After the storms clear Tuesday morning, expect cloudy skies to linger, and much cooler temperatures behind the front. Highs will only reach the mid 60s Wednesday through Friday and morning lows will be in the 40s.

