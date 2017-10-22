FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Monday night - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Monday night

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
Connect
Storm Threats Monday night through Tuesday morning Storm Threats Monday night through Tuesday morning
Grand Strand Storm Timeline Close to 11PM Grand Strand Storm Timeline Close to 11PM
The weather pattern through rest of the week The weather pattern through rest of the week
Pee Dee Storm TimeLine close to 8PM Pee Dee Storm TimeLine close to 8PM
Severe Weather Risk LOW Severe Weather Risk LOW

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front arriving Monday shakes up our quiet weather pattern, with storms and showers overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. The storms could be strong, especially at a time most of us are sleeping. 

TIME LINE: Monday 10PM to Tuesday 2AM  - Most of Monday morning will be dry, with only scattered showers through the afternoon. It won't be until close to 8PM that the front reaches the western portions of the Pee Dee including Hartsville, Bennettsville and Darlington.

The storms quickly continue east, reaching Marion and Horry counties shortly before midnight early Tuesday morning. The line of storms moves fast, and is expected to clear the area before 2AM Tuesday morning. 

IMPACTS: The main impacts from the overnight storms is the gusty winds of upwards of 45 MPH. Lightning is also likely, with brief periods of heavy rain. While the overall severe risk is low, there is still a small chance of a brief, isolated tornado. 

With this small tornado chance being at a time when most of us are asleep, make sure you have the settings on your WMBF First Alert Weather App to alert you to any warnings overnight. 

After the storms clear Tuesday morning, expect cloudy skies to linger, and much cooler temperatures behind the front. Highs will only reach the mid 60s Wednesday through Friday and morning lows will be in the 40s.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Local business gets critical items to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

    Local business gets critical items to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

    Monday, October 23 2017 5:52 AM EDT2017-10-23 09:52:16 GMT
    Local stores try to keep the stores re-stocked with basic needs.Local stores try to keep the stores re-stocked with basic needs.

    A Grand Strand connection to hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico is behind efforts to provide critical lifesaving items. The owner of ShipOnSite, is collecting everyday items many of us take for granted and is shipping them to the people of Puerto Rico.

    More >>

    A Grand Strand connection to hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico is behind efforts to provide critical lifesaving items. The owner of ShipOnSite, is collecting everyday items many of us take for granted and is shipping them to the people of Puerto Rico.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Monday night

    FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Monday night

    Monday, October 23 2017 5:19 AM EDT2017-10-23 09:19:50 GMT
    Grand Strand Storm Timeline Close to 11PMGrand Strand Storm Timeline Close to 11PM

    A cold front arriving Monday shakes up our quiet weather pattern, with storms and showers overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. The storms could be strong, especially at a time most of us are sleeping. 

    More >>

    A cold front arriving Monday shakes up our quiet weather pattern, with storms and showers overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. The storms could be strong, especially at a time most of us are sleeping. 

    More >>

  • Local family runs marathon to raise awareness for suicide prevention

    Local family runs marathon to raise awareness for suicide prevention

    Sunday, October 22 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-10-23 01:37:30 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards

    Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes Sunday for the Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon. While some ran to achieve a goal, others ran to raise awareness, like the West family, who ran for their son, David West. “We dedicated this year’s run in his memory,” said his father, Peter West. David West was a US marine from North Carolina. The 23-year-old committed suicide on October 21, 2014.  

    More >>

    Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes Sunday for the Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon. While some ran to achieve a goal, others ran to raise awareness, like the West family, who ran for their son, David West. “We dedicated this year’s run in his memory,” said his father, Peter West. David West was a US marine from North Carolina. The 23-year-old committed suicide on October 21, 2014.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly