One injured, one killed in Lake City shooting

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured another.

According to Maj. Michael Nunn with FCSO, the shooting happened around 11:00 Saturday night on North Green Road off of Highway 341 which is in between Olanta and Lake City.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, both of the victims were transported to the hospital. One of the victims, identified as 42-year-old Eduardo Aleata Graham later died. Graham was from Lake City. 

The condition of the other victim is unknown at this point. 

This incident is still under investigation by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, stick with us as we work to learn more information.

