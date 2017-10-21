Deputies searching for two suspects after Mullins home invasion

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects after a home invasion in Mullins.

According to a news release, two males forcibly entered a home on Ed Smith Road around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Once inside the home, the men demanded money from the victims. One of the suspects was armed.

One male has long dreadlocks and was wearing camouflage pants, a dark colored jacket, and dark tennis shoes.

The other male was wearing a sweatshirts and dark pants.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Marion County Sheriff's Office at (843) 423-8216.

