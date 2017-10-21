Domestic violence forum brings together local organizations, police officers, and city officials

Local organizations, law enforcement officers, and city officials teamed up this week to bring awareness to domestic violence and bullying in our community. The groups held a violence summit at Ground Zero Myrtle Beach on Saturday. The event gave the community a chance to talk about violence in Horry County It also helped inspire and empower victims of domestic violence and bullying.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects after a home invasion in Mullins. According to a news release, two males forcibly entered a home on Ed Smith Road around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. Once inside the home, the men demanded money from the victims. One of the suspects was armed.More >>
For the fourth time this season, Coastal Carolina had a chance late and suffered another one-possession loss as Appalachian State scored 20 unanswered points in the second half for a 37-29 victory at Kidd Brewer Stadium.More >>
A Myrtle Beach business owner was arrested Saturday, accused of preparing false tax returns, tax evasion, forgery, and breach of trust. Michael Ray, owner of Litigation Support Services, LLC was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Revenue, according to a news release from SCDOR.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 544 and Big Block Road. Horry County Fire Rescue has reported this to be a fatal accident involving a motorcycle. Avoid the area if possible as traffic is blocked. @hcfirerescue personnel working a an MC MVA with fatality- Intersection of Rt. 544 and Big Block Rd. Please avoid the area due to traffic. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 2...More >>
