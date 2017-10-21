Domestic violence forum brings together local organizations, pol - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Domestic violence forum brings together local organizations, police officers, and city officials

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Local organizations, law enforcement officers, and city officials teamed up this week to bring awareness to domestic violence and bullying in our community. The groups held a violence summit at Ground Zero Myrtle Beach on Saturday. The event gave the community a chance to talk about violence in Horry County. It also helped inspire and empower victims of domestic violence and bullying.

“We identified there was an issue in the community with domestic violence and bullying, so we brought all the agencies together that work with domestic violence,” said event organizer Timothy McCray.

Those organizations were joined by officers from the Myrtle Beach and Horry County Police Departments.

 “Every different police department in Horry County collaborated. We met at one of our facilities and we talked about how we can bring people together and bring awareness. It’s been a whole week of awareness. Today was the final event where we brought different speakers in, panel discussions, different young people and groups are here today,” said McCray. "Everyone’s coming together bringing awareness and talking about how we can stop domestic violence, bullying, and violence period in our community.”

Several city officials and law enforcement officers joined that panel hosted by Christel Bell.

“There’s quite a few people here and we’re excited about this. We have questions we want answered,” said Christel Bell.

