PALM Charter School holds groundbreaking ceremony - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

PALM Charter School holds groundbreaking ceremony

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
Connect
Source: Erin Edwards Source: Erin Edwards

CONWAY, ,SC (WMBF) - Horry County is home to the only motorsports high school in the nation and now that school is growing. The Palmetto Academy for Learning Motorsports Charter High School held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday for their new facility.

“The design of the school will be when you walk into the front entrance, the entrance will have a car that the students built. The two major electives – motor sports tech and auto collision will have observable classrooms,” said Principal Avery Moore.

The new school will be located at West Cox Ferry Road in Conway. Construction is set to start in the next couple weeks, and aims to open by July 2018.

The President of Darlington Speedway was the keynote speaker at the event.

 “It’s extremely rewarding to see the people to come out and see what you’re doing. When you have the President of Darlington Speedway come out and say ‘hey we want to help you guys do what you do,’ ya know, I feel like it’s Christmas,” said Moore.

During the ceremony, the Darlington Speedway President vowed to be very much involved with the new school.

“I can tell you this is once in a lifetime experience to me to be the only school of this type in the country providing young people the ability to develop skills that will prepare them for a good career,” said Darlington Speedway President Kerry Tharp.

The PALM School has 200 students who are studying all aspects of motorsports including welding, graphics, motorsports tech, and auto collision.

“In normal schools they may have electives like psychology or humanity. All our electives are geared towards how to build cars, how to get in the motorsports industry, how to wrap the cars, and how to market a car. I feel as if we have revolutionized public education,” said Moore.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • PALM Charter School holds groundbreaking ceremony

    PALM Charter School holds groundbreaking ceremony

    Sunday, October 22 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-10-22 15:10:14 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards

    COHorry County is home to the only motorsports high school in the nation and now that school is growing. The Palmetto Academy for Learning Motorsports Charter High School held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday for their new facility. 

    More >>

    COHorry County is home to the only motorsports high school in the nation and now that school is growing. The Palmetto Academy for Learning Motorsports Charter High School held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday for their new facility. 

    More >>

  • Coroner identifies victim after fatal accident on Highway 544

    Coroner identifies victim after fatal accident on Highway 544

    Sunday, October 22 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-10-22 13:52:48 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 544 and Big Block Road.  Horry County Fire Rescue has reported this to be a fatal accident involving a motorcycle. Avoid the area if possible as traffic is blocked.  @hcfirerescue personnel working a an MC MVA with fatality- Intersection of Rt. 544 and Big Block Rd. Please avoid the area due to traffic. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 2...

    More >>

    The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 544 and Big Block Road.  Horry County Fire Rescue has reported this to be a fatal accident involving a motorcycle. Avoid the area if possible as traffic is blocked.  @hcfirerescue personnel working a an MC MVA with fatality- Intersection of Rt. 544 and Big Block Rd. Please avoid the area due to traffic. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 2...

    More >>

  • breaking

    Two injured in Florence County shooting near Lake City

    Two injured in Florence County shooting near Lake City

    Sunday, October 22 2017 9:50 AM EDT2017-10-22 13:50:03 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media
    LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with FCSO. The shooting happened around 11:00 Saturday night on North Green Road off of Highway 341 which is in between Olanta and Lake City. We are working to find out more information on their condition. Stick with us as we work to learn more information.  Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. More >>
    LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with FCSO. The shooting happened around 11:00 Saturday night on North Green Road off of Highway 341 which is in between Olanta and Lake City. We are working to find out more information on their condition. Stick with us as we work to learn more information.  Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly