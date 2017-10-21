PALM Charter School holds groundbreaking ceremony

CONWAY, ,SC (WMBF) - Horry County is home to the only motorsports high school in the nation and now that school is growing. The Palmetto Academy for Learning Motorsports Charter High School held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday for their new facility.

“The design of the school will be when you walk into the front entrance, the entrance will have a car that the students built. The two major electives – motor sports tech and auto collision will have observable classrooms,” said Principal Avery Moore.

The new school will be located at West Cox Ferry Road in Conway. Construction is set to start in the next couple weeks, and aims to open by July 2018.

The President of Darlington Speedway was the keynote speaker at the event.

“It’s extremely rewarding to see the people to come out and see what you’re doing. When you have the President of Darlington Speedway come out and say ‘hey we want to help you guys do what you do,’ ya know, I feel like it’s Christmas,” said Moore.

During the ceremony, the Darlington Speedway President vowed to be very much involved with the new school.

“I can tell you this is once in a lifetime experience to me to be the only school of this type in the country providing young people the ability to develop skills that will prepare them for a good career,” said Darlington Speedway President Kerry Tharp.

The PALM School has 200 students who are studying all aspects of motorsports including welding, graphics, motorsports tech, and auto collision.

“In normal schools they may have electives like psychology or humanity. All our electives are geared towards how to build cars, how to get in the motorsports industry, how to wrap the cars, and how to market a car. I feel as if we have revolutionized public education,” said Moore.

